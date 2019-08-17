China, Pakistan fail to censure India at UNSC

The China-Pakistan axis failed tonight at the UN Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting when a majority of the Council members refused to take up the Kashmir matter and rejected the Chinese position.

At the end of the closed-door meeting on Friday, China and Pakistan stood isolated as member after member refused to endorse their position.

Talking to reporters later, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin said that matters related to Article 370 of Indian Constitution "were entirely an internal matter of India".

Referring to the UN representatives of China and Pakistan who addressed the media before him, Akbaruddin said the national statements were sought to be passed off as the will of the international community.

"I do not need to tell you that SC is a very deliberative institution. It works in a very considered manner. Its outcomes are provided to all of us through the president. So if national statements try to masquerade as the will of the international community, I thought I will come across to you and explain our national position," he said.

The Indian diplomat's remarks made it clear that China cannot be a party to the dispute and a claimant and a judge.

Akbaruddin said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had in the morning announced a whole set of measures that the government is undertaking to move towards normalcy.

"The Security Council at its closed consultations appreciated these efforts, acknowledged them. We are committed to gradually removing all restrictions. You are aware of the time table for that," he said.

"Our national position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution are entirely an internal matter of India. It has no external ramifications," he said.

"The recent decisions taken by the Government of India and our legislative bodies are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, socio-economic development is enhanced for our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," he said.

Akbaruddin said the changes internal to India "have not made any difference to our external orientation" and New Delhi remains committed to ensure that the situation remains calm and peaceful.

He said India was committed to all the agreements signed by it on the issue. He also took veiled digs at Pakistan and accused it of fueling cross-border terrorism.

"We note that there were some who tried to project an alarmist approach to the situation which was far from the ground realities. Of particular concern is that one state is using the terminology of jihad against and promoting violence in India including by their leaders," he said.

"Terrorism is being fueled, language and incendiary talk of jihad is being mentioned by people who should know better," he added.Akbaruddin said the violence was no solution to the problems.

"We are committed to and consistent with previous positions that all issues between India and Pakistan as also between Indian and any other country will be resolved bilaterally, peacefully and in a manner which behoves normal inter-state relations between countries.

We stand ready to continue our efforts towards a peaceful resolution of all issues in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," he said.