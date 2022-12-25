‘China-Pakistan are together, India left extremely vulnerable’: Rahul Gandhi talks of ‘war’ after Tawang clash

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)

Days after the Tawang clash in Arunachal Pradesh between Indian and Chinese troops, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talked about India’s position during a war situation in the country, pointing out that China and Pakistan are “together now.”

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the middle of the Bharat Jodo Yatra headed by the Congress party, said that if a war situation arises in India, it will be against both China and Pakistan since both countries have joined hands and formed an alliance against India.

In a YouTube video on Rahul Gandhi’s channel, while interacting with Armed Forces veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress MP said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country.”

The Congress MP, who recently gave a hard-hitting speech against Centre from Red Fort, said in the video, “India is now extremely vulnerable. I don`t just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you.”

The Congress leader explained, "Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two front war should not happen then people say there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China, and terrorism. “

Rahul Gandhi further said, “Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

The Congress leader further slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government for its policies, saying, “Our economic system has slowed down after 2014. In our country, there is disturbance, fighting, confusion, and hatred. Our mindset is still that of two and a half-front war. Our mindset is not of joint operability and of cyber warfare.”

Gandhi termed India’s position as “extremely vulnerable”, and said, “China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us, which is why I keep repeating that the government cannot keep quiet.”

(With PTI inputs)

