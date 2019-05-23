China keen to boost ties with new govt

First meet after Masood was listed as int’l terrorist at UN

A day before results of the world's biggest election is declared China expressed its desire to work with the new government that will be formed in New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, Wang Yi expressed the desire to work with the new government.

Both sides also agreed on the implementation of the Wuhan informal summit goals. A tweet by the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Discussed issues of bilateral interest, including implementation of understanding, reached during Wuhan Summit". As part of the understanding, both leaders gave "strategic guidance" to respective militaries to strengthen communication in order to build trust.

Swaraj said India's commitment to regional connectivity is evident from its involvement in the International North-South Transport Corridor, Chabahar Port, Ashgabat Agreement and India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway. She said India is ready to share its expertise with other SCO members in fields such as Agriculture, Medicine, Information Technology, Space, Finance and Renewable energy.

Swaraj and Wang Yi also discussed how to celebrate the 70th year anniversary of India China relations. On 1 April, 1950, India became the first non-socialist bloc country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. This is the first meeting between both the ministers after JeM chief Masood Azhar was listed as an international terrorists at the United Nation. China had been objecting since 2009. On May 1, China finally decided to remove its hold paving his listing, leading to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze on him.

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met four times in 2018 starting with famous informal summit in Wuhan. President Jinping will be visiting India for the second informal summit this year.

The Minister said India firmly believes in the efficacy of multilateralism and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter. She said it is imperative to have comprehensive reforms of the UN and its Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

MAJOR TAKEAWAYS