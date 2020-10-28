Why is China not a trustworthy neighbour? Union minister Nitin Gadkari tells

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that "Indian culture and Hindu culture" is not "expansionist" and that neighbouring countries will never feel a threat to India. Still, they will not feel the same way about China.

Indian culture has attempted for the welfare of the whole world. The rise of China was influenced by expansionism, the senior BJP leader said.

His comments came amid Indian and Chinese soldiers are standing face-to-face in eastern Ladakh.

He said, "Indian culture and Hindu culture is not expansionist. Our nature is to do the welfare of the whole world, which we have inherited from our history and culture. We are not expansionists."

"Our neighbours like Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh would never think that India, on the strength of its power, would attack or encroach on their land.

"However, there is no (such) belief about China ... China's rise was based on expansionism. They think they are better, and their thinking is to conquer the whole world with the help of this power," Gadkari said.

"But our country, based on its largest democracy, Hindu culture, Hinduism and heritage, thinks about the welfare of the whole world," he said.

He said that India has the power to give direction to the world, and Swami Vivekananda says that the 21st century will be of India's inspiration.

Union Minister spoke at the online unveiling of the book "Ram Mandir to Rashtra Mandir" brought by Vivek Prakashan.

"Today, we are all happy because the deck has been approved for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Lord Rama was a role model for humankind in all aspects. Mahatma Gandhi called the rule (rule) of Lord Rama the ideal. Create this Ram Rajya in our country, "he said.

He said, "The construction of Ram Mandir is a victory of Indian culture, but this temple" is not communal and is not limited to any community."

He also said that he met Mohammad Yunus, the founder of Bangladesh's Grameen Bank, at a conference.

"I am thinking of starting a socio-economic finance institution, where small businesses will get loans of up to â‚¹ 10 lakh," said the Union Minister, who also handles the MSME portfolio.