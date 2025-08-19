China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes BIG statement during India visit: 'Past setbacks were...'

Yi, 71, is currently on a two-day visit to India and has met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The visit comes days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to China where he will attend the SCO summit. Read on for more details.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that setbacks in India-China relations over the past few years were not in the interests of the people of either of the neighbouring countries. Yi, 71, is currently on a two-day visit to India and has met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Speaking in New Delhi, the Chinese minister said last year's meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had provided direction for the development of bilateral ties and given fresh push to efforts aimed at resolving boundary issues.

What did Chinese FM Wang Yi say at Ajit Doval meeting?

At the meet with NSA Doval, Yi stated China's expectations from the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which PM Modi will attend. "The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that the Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin," he said. The minister added that a healthy and stable Indo-China relationship was in the long-term interests of both the nations.

What did NSA Ajit Doval say at the meeting in New Delhi?

NSA Doval said at the meeting with Yi that there had been an upward trend in bilateral engagements in the recent past. "Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan (city in Russia) last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then," he said. Doval further noted that the ongoing talks coincide with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian powers.