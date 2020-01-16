Headlines

China fails again to raise Kashmir issue in UNSC, members say bilateral matter

None of the members took it's side and said that it's a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 16, 2020, 10:49 AM IST

In another miserable failure, China's bid to raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was thwarted as none of the members took its side and said that it's a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
 
During a closed-door meeting of the UNSC, Pakistan's 'all-weather ally' China on Wednesday had made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of 'Any Other Business Points'. However, no other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.
 
This is China's second attempt to rake up the Kashmir issue in the United Nations since August 5 last year when the Narendra Modi government decided to revoke Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories. 
 
Speaking on the development, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin, said that Pakistan false claims were exposed. "What we hoped happened today. Pakistan's false claims were exposed today in the UN. We are glad that many of our friends supported us and said this is a bilateral matter. Pakistan's process of telling lies to hide its imperfections is over today. We hope that Pakistan will learn something from today and will behave properly with India," he said.
 
Akbaruddin further also said, "The outcome of the consultation is on expected lines. We are happy that neither the alarming scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by various representatives of Pakistan in UN fora were found to be credible. We are glad that it was pointed out by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India. Pakistan's practice of using false credences to distract from addressing the malaise that afflicts it has run its course today."
 
According to news agency ANI, China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, warned against further escalation between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and hoped that the UNSC meeting would encourage both countries to seek a solution through dialogue.
 
It may be noted that China has been critical of India's reorganisation on J&K and has particularly raised objections for making Ladakh a union territory. China lays claim over several parts of Ladakh.
