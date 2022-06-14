Search icon
China ends two-year Covid visa ban on Indians; to provide visas for professionals, families

China is also processing requests of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their colleges.

Reported By:Aayushi| Edited By: Aayushi |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 07:57 PM IST

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families working in various Chinese cities who are stuck back home for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban. Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their Chinese colleges and universities.

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its COVID-19 visa policy after over two years to accept visa applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work in all fields. It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.

