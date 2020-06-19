China denies seizing Indian personnel during Galwan valley face-off

After reports emerged that China has released ten Indian soldiers, including four officers, were released by the Chinese Army after a hectic round of negotiations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied the claims.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that no India soldier was seized during a face-off that took place in Galwan valley area in Eastern Ladakh.

"China has not seized any Indian personnel," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a press briefing on Friday in response to a question about the China-India border situation.

Multiple reports had quoted sources claiming that 10 officers and jawans were held by the Chinese after the violent face-off between the two countries on June 15-16 where 20 Indian troops, including a colonel, lost their lives.

"All the 10 troops were returned to the Indian side by around 1600 hours on Thursday after the Major General-level talks. With this, all troops are accounted for now," news agency ANI had quoted sources as saying.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had clarified that no Indian Army personnel were missing in action following the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan valley.

"This has been clarified by the Army today afternoon that there are no Indian troops missing in action," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a weekly briefing.

The Indian Army has also clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action after the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

(With ANI inputs)