'Felt inevitable': China confirms its direct technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, engineers reveal details

China has admitted having provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India’s operation against Pahalgam terrorists launched on May 10, 2025. The confession has been made for the first time, as reported by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post and other broadcasters.

China has admitted having provided on-site technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, India’s operation against Pahalgam terrorists launched on May 10, 2025. The confession has been made for the first time, as reported by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post and other broadcasters.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV on Thursday, May 7, aired an interview with Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design. Zhang had given technical support to Pakistan during the conflict that lasted for four days, said SCMP quoting CCTV. During conflict with India, Pakistan’s air force operated a fleet of Chinese-made J-10CE fighter jets, made by an AVIC subsidiary.

According to a report by SCMP, in an interview aired on Thursday by China's state broadcaster CCTV, AVIC engineers described their direct intervention in the conflict by supporting Pakistani operations. The confirmation marks the first official acknowledgement from Beijing regarding its direct role in the India-Pakistan clash.

China’s confession

“It felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity. And when that moment came, it delivered exactly as we knew it would,” Zhang said.

“At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens,” Zhang said. “By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit). It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically.”

What drove his team was the “desire to do an even better job with on site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential”, Zhang told CCTV.

“That wasn't just a recognition of the J‑10CE; it was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side, day in and day out,” Zhang Heng added.

“We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test. As for the outstanding results the J-10CE achieved, we weren't very surprised, and it didn't feel sudden at all,” Xu Da, another employee, was quoted as saying by the SCMP. "In fact, it felt inevitable. The aircraft just needed the right opportunity. And when that moment came, it delivered exactly as we knew it would."

Background

A terrorist attack on April 22 last year in a tourist destination in Pahalgam in Kashmir killing 25 tourists angered India which responded by launching Operation Sindoor against Pakistan’s militancy.

The terrorists killed tourists selectively by asking their religion and targeted only men. Because many women lost their husbands, hence the name: Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a calibrated, tri-services military response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam. Executed with surgical precision, the operation successfully neutralised terror infrastructure across the border without targeting civilian or military installations, demonstrating India's strategic restraint and technological edge.The operation remains a landmark in modern Indian military history, highlighting the synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force in defending the nation's sovereignty.