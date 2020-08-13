China began deploying fighter jets at airbase close to LAC after 2017 Doklam standoff

China started strengthening its airbase adjoining the Line of Actual Control (LAC) soon after the 73-day face-off in Doklam between India and China in 2017, deploying fighter jets just 200 km from Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

Chinese and Indian troops involved in a standoff at Doklam trijunction for months over a dispute near the Bhutanese border. The 73-day standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017 started after India stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off began on June 16 and ended on August 28, 2017 after several rounds of talks.

According to defence experts studying China, there are 14 airfields in total in three sectors--northern, central and eastern. A recent report by the US Air Force's China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI) has revealed that China has deployed 36 aircraft at the Hotan airbase of Xinjiang in addition to Ngari Gunsa Airport.

Aircraft deployed include 24 J-11, six J-8 fighters, two Y-8G transport aircraft, two KJ-500 airborne early warning aircraft, two MI-17 helicopters and CH-4 drones.

China's Hotan, Yarkant and Kashgar airbases are close to Ladakh and in case of war with India, it can use the base.

A report by Howard Kennedy School's Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs said, "The most important PLAAF forward airbases and airspace near the Indian border areas, which will be important in combat operations, are located at Hotan, Lhasa / Gongagar, Nagri-Gunassa and Jigze., where China's fighter jets are stationed."

China has a total of around 2,100 fighter jets, including J-10, J-11 and SU-27.

Earlier, an intelligence report said the violent stand-off between border troops in India and China at Galwan valley in June this year was not merely a coincidence, but was planned well in advance by China.

Separate reports by US intelligence agencies and Indian security agencies show that China made a lot of preparations before infiltrating Finger 4 to Galwan and Hot Spring areas. The neighbouring country had already deployed some modern latest technology equipped weapons in some areas.