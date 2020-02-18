China asks India to review measures taken in backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday (February 18) said that deadly coronavirus is now under control, asserting that his country has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against the epidemic.

Speaking in New Delhi, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong said, "We hope the Indian side reviews the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner. Resuming normal exchanges and trade between the two countries is of the top priority."

In a revised travel advisory regarding the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, India's health ministry had advised citizens to refrain from travelling to China. In case they did travel, any individual returning from China could be quarantined.

The Chinese envoy today thanked the Indian side for its support and said, "We appreciate the solidarity rendered by India." He added, "At this difficult moment, I am deeply touched by the kindness of Indian friends and I can feel the sincere friendship between the two peoples."

Prime Minister Modi had sent a letter of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping and lauded the tremendous effort made by the Chinese government to deal with the outbreak.

The Chinese Embassy has also established a contact mechanism with the Indian Health Ministry and is updating on the developments on the epidemic, Sun Weidong informed.

Regarding the 80 Indians in Wuhan, who are mostly students, the Chinese envoy said that Beijing is taking "good care" of them and "universities have designated personnel to deliver masks and other protective materials to the students, and send food and daily necessities to their residence on a regular basis."

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.