China acts indiscreet, soldiers dress up as civilians in Ladakh

China has recently been actively engaging with the inhabitants at the border between India and China. In a recent such incident, the Chinese army was seen influencing Tibetan residents of Ladakh.

The incident took place on July 6 when the locals of Fukche village in Ladakh gathered to celebrate Dalai Lama's birthday. Known as Dalley Tango, this festival is celebrated with great fervour amongst the Buddhists residing in Ladakh. The festival was organised near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or more commonly known as the India-China border. However, as the festival went along, two vehicles emerged from the Chinese side of the border. There were 11 people in civilian clothes in those two vehicles. Soon, these people stepped down from the vehicle and displayed a big banner which read, 'Stop Activities to Split Tibet'.

Sources reveal that these people in civilian clothes were soldiers of the Chinese PLA Army. These soldiers stopped there for 40 minutes and then were sent away. No official source from the military has said that the Chinese soldiers crossed the LAC but local sources quote a different story.

Ever since India has given asylum to Dalai Lama and the Tibetan population, there is a constant tension between India and China. The armies of the two countries were indulged in a face-off at Doklam near Sikkim in 2017. However, the prevailing tensions in the atmosphere were diffused by the diplomatic channels between both the countries.

In a letter to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, a group of 22 nations urged China to end its "mass arbitrary detentions and related violations" and called on Beijing to allow UN experts to access the region.

â€• Zee media newsroom