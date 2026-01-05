FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CHILLING video shows Punjab AAP Sarpanch Jarmal Singh shot dead in broad daylight at Amritsar wedding

According to the DCP, Jarnail Singh had come to Amritsar to attend a wedding ceremony at the Marigold Marriage Palace. The attack took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm on Sunday, shortly after the bride and groom had left, police said.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

CHILLING video shows Punjab AAP Sarpanch Jarmal Singh shot dead in broad daylight at Amritsar wedding
A chilling video captured AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh being shot in daylight as two gunmen walk into a wedding venue in Amritsar, Punjab. The gunmen approached the leader and pulled a pistol and fired a single-point shot to his head, leaving him collapsed instantly. The wedding guests were left in shock as the assailants left the crime scene within seconds without concealing their identities.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly condemned "the cold-blooded murder of Sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha village (Tarn Taran)" as he wrote on X, "This follows an extremely worrisome pattern: yesterday, a young man was gunned down in Bhinder Kalan (Moga) and on Friday a woman was shot dead in Kapurthala. Targeted killings in public places have become routine, exposing the complete policing failure under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio. The CM must be held accountable for this lawlessness."

Watch the viral video here:

The killings have raised serious concerns over public safety and law enforcement effectiveness in Punjab, prompting renewed political attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government. 

AAP Sarpanch shot dead

According to the DCP, Jarnail Singh had come to Amritsar to attend a wedding ceremony at the Marigold Marriage Palace. The attack took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm on Sunday, shortly after the bride and groom had left, police said. During the ceremony, two unknown youths opened fire on him. The attackers shot Jarmal Singh twice in the head, killing him on the spot. Upon receiving information about the incident, police officers arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Footage from the resort's CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the culprits. 

Speaking to the media at the scene, DCP Jagjit Singh Walia said that the police had received information about firing inside a resort. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Jarnail Singh, the Sarpanch of Valtoha village, had been shot twice and died on the spot. He stated that the matter is being investigated and that the accused will be arrested soon.The DCP also said that the Tarn Taran police might have information regarding whether the deceased had received any threats or ransom calls earlier. The Amritsar police have not received any concrete information on this matter.Futher details awaited.

