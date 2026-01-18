FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into deep 70-foot ditch in Greater Noida: 'Dad, i don't want to die'

In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a 27 year old man drowned to death after his car plunges into deep water-filled basement site of an under-construction building in Sector 150.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Chilling last words of 27-year old techie, who died after car plunges into deep 70-foot ditch in Greater Noida: 'Dad, i don't want to die'
In a tragic incident from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, a 27 year old man drowned to death after his car plunges into deep water-filled basement site of an under-construction building in Sector 150. The deceased, identified as Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work around midnight, when his SUV struck a raised ridge separating two adjacent drainage basins due to fog and low visibility. His car broke through a boundary wall and plunged into a 70-foot-deep water-filled ditch.

As per eyewitnesses an Bystanders who heard his screams, rushed to save him but were unable to reach the vehicle as it was submerged deep down in the ditch.

Who was Yuvraj Mehta?

Yuvraj Mehta, 27, worked as a software engineer in Gurugram, who died after drowning into a 70-foot-deep water-filled ditch. Moments before his death, he was trapped inside his submerging vehicle, and made a final call to his father asking for help. He was not able to swim, but made desperate efforts to survive.

His last words to his father were, 'Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die,” Yuvraj told his father, according to NDTV.

His desperate efforts to be rescued

After calling his father, Yuvraj also switched on his phone's light hoping rescuers could spot him and save his life. However, his family members have alleged that due to delay in rescue operation, Yuvraj lost his life by drowning.

As per reports, around 5 hours were taken to retrieve the car and his body. He was pronounced dead on the spot. Yuvraj’s friend, Pankaj Tokas, alleged that the police personnel who initially reached the spot did not enter the water as they could not swim. “He was screaming at the top of his voice for help while standing on the car roof. Cranes were called, but no one entered the water to save him,” Tokas was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

