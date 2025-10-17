CHILLING hit-and-run in Delhi: 13-year old boy run over by Thar twice in Vasant Kunj, driver flees the scene

In a chilling case from Southwest Delhi, a 13 year-old boy named Murshid was ran over by a Mahindra Thar twice. The incident took place in Vasant Kunj, near a petrol pump in Sector C, few steps away from Murshid's house.

In a chilling case from Southwest Delhi, a 13 year-old boy named Murshid was ran over by a Mahindra Thar twice. Murshid was riding a bicycle, when he was hit by car, and he driver then ran over him, and the again reversed. The driver later fled the scene.

The incident took place in Vasant Kunj, near a petrol pump in Sector C, few steps away from Murshid's house. the bicycle was completely damaged. Murshid was rushed to hospital but he as later declared dead.

Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Vasant Kunj North police station. Identity of the driver is not yet confirmed. Locals described the incident that they heard a loud bang and saw a car speeding away.

About Murshid's family

As per reports, Murshid was in VIII standard, and lived with his mother Johana and elder sister Tarana in a small jhuggi. His family was originally from Bihar. His mother said that Murshid went to take samosas after fishing his Hindi exam. His sister said that Murshid wanted to join army and serve the nation. His family's income is around Rs 5000 per month.