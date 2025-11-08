CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

BJP MP and star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Kishan, has received a second death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The message was sent from a mobile number displaying Lawrence Bishnoi's photo as the profile picture on WhatsApp.

BJP MP and star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Kishan, has received a second death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The fresh threat was given through a phone call and WhatsApp message sent to Ravi Kishan's personal astrologer and priest Pandit Praveen Shastri, who lives in Gorakpur.

As per police, the threatful message had a photo of Ravi Kishan with a red cross over it. It was sent from a mobile number displaying Lawrence Bishnoi's photo as the profile picture on WhatsApp.

Astrologer Pandit Shastri has file an FIR at the Ramgarhtal Police Station, and gave a formal statement. In hi statement, he said he received a threat call on November 4, from an unknown number. Th caller gave chilling threats targeting PM Modi and UP CM Yogi. As per Shastri, the caller said, 'this time, both Modi and Yogi will be eliminated.' The caller also threatened to kill Pandit Shastri and “take care of” MP Ravi Kishan.

After the police contacted on the number, the caller sent another threat message with images of Ravi Kishan and BJP MLA from Sahajanwa, Pradeep Shukla, marked with red crosses.

Now Police has launch investigation to verify the caller, and its alleged link with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Earlier, Ravi Kishan received first threat from a man identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Punjab.