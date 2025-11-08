FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details

Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...

Abhishek Sharma scripts history during IND vs AUS 5th T20I, becomes second fastest Indian to...

Bad news for Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola, Moody Ratings downgrades its parent company ANI Technologies due to..., what does it means?

'Dada' Sham Kaushal pens heartfelt note for 'junior Kaushal' as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif become parents to baby boy

Alert! Government issues major warning for Google Chrome in India, users under high risk of...; here’s what we know

Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi...

SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list

AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels

HomeIndia

INDIA

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

BJP MP and star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Kishan, has received a second death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The message was sent from a mobile number displaying Lawrence Bishnoi's photo as the profile picture on WhatsApp.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BJP MP and star campaigner for the Bihar Assembly elections, Ravi Kishan, has received a second death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The fresh threat was given through a phone call and WhatsApp message sent to Ravi Kishan's personal astrologer and priest Pandit Praveen Shastri, who lives in Gorakpur. 

As per police, the threatful message had a photo of Ravi Kishan with a red cross over it. It was sent from a mobile number displaying Lawrence Bishnoi's photo as the profile picture on WhatsApp. 

Astrologer Pandit Shastri has file an FIR at the Ramgarhtal Police Station, and gave a formal statement. In hi statement, he said he received a threat call on November 4, from an unknown number. Th caller gave chilling threats targeting PM Modi and UP CM Yogi. As per Shastri, the caller said, 'this time, both Modi and Yogi will be eliminated.' The caller also threatened to kill Pandit Shastri and “take care of” MP Ravi Kishan.

After the police contacted on the number, the caller sent another threat message with images of Ravi Kishan and BJP MLA from Sahajanwa, Pradeep Shukla, marked with red crosses.

Now Police has launch investigation to verify the caller, and its alleged link with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Earlier, Ravi Kishan received first threat from a man identified as Ajay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Punjab. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful
Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body
CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'
CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi...
SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video
US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan
Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...
Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle agains
PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details
PM Modi flags off India’s 1st semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, TN and...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE