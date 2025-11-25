CHILLING Baba Vanga predictions for 2026: From first alien contact to world war 3, here are TOP 10 prophecies

Why Deepti Sharma could be the ‘most in-demand' player in WPL 2026 auction? Here's all you need to know
INDIA
Baba Vanga has made wave of chilling prediction for the year 2026. From first contact with extraterrestrial life to cash crash. let's take a closer look at 10 prophecies of Baba Vanga.
Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic is famous and often goes viral for her 'eerie' predictions. Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova was born in 1911 in present-day North Macedonia, but lost her sight at the age of 12 after being caught in a severe storm. Many believed that she unlocked her clairvoyant capabilities.
Baba Vanga died in 1996, but over the years, many of her prophecies have been proven true, including the 9/11 attacks and death of Princess Diana. Baba Vanga also had predicted “shattering earthquakes” in 2025 and economic collapse in Europe. These prophecies also came true, after the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has brought chaos in Europe.
