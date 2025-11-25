FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

CHILLING Baba Vanga predictions for 2026: From first alien contact to world war 3, here are TOP 10 prophecies

Baba Vanga has made wave of chilling prediction for the year 2026. From first contact with extraterrestrial life to cash crash. let's take a closer look at 10 prophecies of Baba Vanga.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

CHILLING Baba Vanga predictions for 2026: From first alien contact to world war 3, here are TOP 10 prophecies
Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic is famous and often goes viral for her 'eerie' predictions. Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova was born in 1911 in present-day North Macedonia, but lost her sight at the age of 12 after being caught in a severe storm. Many believed that she unlocked her clairvoyant capabilities.

Baba Vanga died in 1996, but over the years, many of her prophecies have been proven true, including the 9/11 attacks and death of Princess Diana. Baba Vanga also had predicted “shattering earthquakes” in 2025 and economic collapse in Europe. These prophecies also came true, after the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that has brought chaos in Europe. 

Chilling 2026 predictions

Baba Vanga has made wave of chilling prediction for the year 2026. From first contact with extraterrestrial life to cash crash. let's take a closer look at 10 prophecies of Baba Vanga.

  1. Global war: A large-scale conflict, a possible beginning, of World war 3, will erupt in 2026 among major powers.
  2. Massive natural disaster: Earthquakes, volcano  eruptions, like catastrophic events will affect nearly 8% of global land area.
  3. First contact with Aliens: The sensational claim of first contact with extraterrestrial life is also among the prophecies. It claims that a mysterious spacecraft, referred to as 3I/ATLAS, might enter Earth’s atmosphere in November.
  4. AI dominance: Artificial intelligence will gain dominance over human decision-making in 2026.
  5. Rise of powerful leader from Russia: A 'master' leader will emerge from Russia in 2026, as claimed by Baba Vanga.
  6. Cash crash: A financial collapse, currencies crash, inflations and banking instability will grip the world. 
  7. Environment and climate chaos: More floods, droughts and weather shifts are predicted in 2026. 
  8. Turbulence in Gold: Massive fluctuations in gold prices will be there in 2026. Vanga foresaw that gold could “lose its value."
  9. Asia as Global power: Asia, particularly China can emerge as a global power.
  10. Mass migration: Large-scale migration, political unrest, and social disruption driven by environmental crises, technological change, and global instability is predicted.
