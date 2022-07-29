Search icon
Children in uniform may be banned from public places, says Uttar Pradesh child rights body

A member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has given this suggestion to protect children from any unpleasant incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Children in uniform may be banned from public places, says Uttar Pradesh child rights body
Students in their school uniforms and during school hours may not be given entry to malls, restaurants, hotels, parks or any other public places.

Suchita Chaturvedi, member of State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), has given this suggestion, apparently to protect children from any unpleasant incident that may take place when they are in public places during school hours without their parents/guardians around them.

In a letter written to all 75 district magistrates of the state, Chaturvedi said that it has come to the notice of the commission that, often, students do not go to school during school hours and spend time in other public places like parks, malls, restaurants, etc.

She said there is also a possibility of an unpleasant incident taking place during this time.

"Keeping in view the interest of the students, the district magistrates have been requested to ban the entry of students in school uniforms in all public places of their district during school hours," the letter said.

Chaturvedi said that it is the collective responsibility of the society to protect the interest of all minors up to the age of 18.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is keeping a close watch and is doing its bit in this regard.

She said many of the district magistrates took note of her letter and have written to the district inspector of schools, and Basic Shiksha Adhikari for compliance.

The hotel and restaurant owners and malls were also asked to check the entry of students in school uniforms during the school hours.

Anil Agarwal, president of Unaided Private Schools Association, Uttar Pradesh said, "It is a good decision as many times we have received phone calls from people informing us that students in school uniforms were spotted at public places whereas they should have been in schools. We hope that district administration and police will comply with the advisory."

