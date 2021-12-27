Children aged 15-18 can register for COVID-19 jab on CoWIN from January 1 - Details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged between 15 to 18 years will commence from January 3, 2022. The registration for these children is set to begin on the CoWIN app from January 1, 2022.

The registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine for children will start from January 1, and the administration of the vaccines will commence from January 3, 2022. This announcement was made by CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma on Monday.

While speaking to the media, Dr Sharma said, “We’ve added an additional (10th) ID card for registration – the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards.” The information regarding the registration process has been announced just two days after PM Modi’s announcement regarding child immunization.

An official source further confirmed, “Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is the only COVID-19 vaccine which will be administered, for now, to children in the age group of 15-18 years who will be inoculated from January 3. The estimated population to be covered in this category is seven to eight crores.”

Here is how teens aged 15 to 18 can register on CoWIN

Download the CoWIN app or visit the official website, cowin.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP’.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

Now, you need to enter your name and ID proof. You can enter your Aadhaar number or your Student ID number.

After verification, you will be registered on CoWIN.

Now, you will be able to view your details on CoWIN and book a slot for vaccination.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation keeping in view the growing cases of COVID-19 and Omicron variant in the country. He had announced vaccination for children of ages 15 to 18 and a precaution dose for frontline workers, health workers, and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities.