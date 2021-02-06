Child prodigy: Student gets admission in BA at tender age of 13, passes 12th standard at age of 12

Headlines

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Parag Agrawal and team win $1.1 million in legal fees from Musk’s X

Viral video: Man fearlessly bathes dozens of baby cobras, internet is shocked

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet PhD scholar who leads Rs 35,464 crore govt company as CMD

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per cylinder

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Biggest achievements of India's star batter

8 superfoods to get rid of dark circles

5 teas to drink for healthy living

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

This 90s' star once romanced Aishwarya Rai, Tabu; lost all money, became mechanic, cleaned toilets for money, now is...

Yami Gautam hopes OMG 2 will reach it’s 'right audience' with OTT release: 'It will provoke conversation amongst teens'

Old video shows how Kriti Sanon manifested doing action film years before Ganapath: 'Sometime in future...'

HomeIndia

India

Child prodigy: Student gets admission in BA at tender age of 13, passes 12th standard at age of 12

Tanishka secured her admission in Psychology in the School of Life Long Learning of Takshashila campus in Devi Ahilya University

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 11:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what can only be described as an inspiring story, a student named Tanishka of Madhya Pradesh became a Bachelor of Arts (BA) student at just the age of 13 in Devi Ahilya University (DAVV).

She had passed 10th standard at the age of 11 and  12th at the age of 12 and has won the Asia Book of Award.

The admission process has been completed with the special permission of the Vice-Chancellor and Higher Education Department.

Tanishka secured her admission in Psychology in the School of Life Long Learning of Takshashila campus (Takshashila) of the university. However, she probably feels a tinge of disappointment as her father died recently due to COVID-19.

She now lives with her mother Anubha.

According to a Zee News report, Tanishka can write blindfolded. In view of this quality, she gained the status of being an unusual student in her school. She has been studying since the age of two and a half.

Then she studied till 5th standard at the age of 8 years, and after that was homeschooled.

At the age of 11, with special permission, Tanishka passed class 10 with first-class (1st Class) in Malwa Kanya School. After this, she also passed the 12th standard with first-class by filling the private form in class 12.

with the help of local MP Shankar Lalwani, after getting special permission from the state government, she got admission in DAVV.

She wanted to do BA LLB, but due to her father's disapproval, ended up doing the BA in Pyschology course. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Microsoft vs Google: Satya Nadella complains about Sundar Pichai-led rival over ‘problematic’...

'Delhi Police, acting as BJP's strong-arm...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on manhandling of TMC leaders

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's debut Sky Force: 'Can't wait...'

After Bihar, Mayawati demands caste survey in Uttar Pradesh right away

Google’s big price cut on Pixel 7 ahead of Google Pixel 8 launch, here’s how much it costs with over Rs 50000 off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE