Chikmagalur election 2023 result live updates: Senior BJP leader CT Ravi set to lose

The counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 started today (Saturday) at 8 AM.

In Chikmagalur, the contest is between the Congress and BJP. Incumbent BJP MLA CT Ravi is a four-time MLA from the Chikmagalur Constituency. He is up against Congress's HD Thammaiah and Janata Dal Secular's Thimmashetty.

Here are Chikmagalur Constituency Results live updates:

- Congress candidate HD THammaiah maintains lead.

- HD THammaiah of Congress has so far secured 49,733 votes. BJP heavyweight CT Ravi trails with 46,063 votes.

- Congress leader H D Thammaiah leads by 1,916 votes over BJP leader CT Ravi.

- Former BJP Minister CT Ravi is trailing behind Congress' HD Thammiah by a margin of 1,962 votes.

- CT Ravi is trailing by a margin of 894 votes after four rounds of counting.

- Congress' H D Thammaih is leading by a margin of 812 votes.

- BJP's National General Secretary CT Ravi is trailing by over 400 votes

- After two rounds, CT Ravi has got 7,206 votes compared to 7,685 votes polled by HD Thammaiah of Congress.