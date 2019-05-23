Chikkodi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Karnataka: BJP poised to snatch seat from Congress

BJP's Annasaheb Shankar Jolle and Congress' Prakash Hukkeri were the key candidates in the fray. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

Chikkodi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Annasaheb Shankar Jolle is leading by more than 12,000 votes over Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of the Congress. Hukkeri had won this seat in 2014 by a slim margin of 3,000 votes.

Chikkodi voted on April 23, in the third phase of general election 2019. BJP's Annasaheb Shankar Jolle and Congress' Prakash Hukkeri were the key candidates in the fray. In the third phase, polling was held in a total of 116 constituencies across 14 states.

BJP workers and cadres here were upset after the party decided to give ticket to Jolle instead of Ramesh Katti. BJP state chief Yeddyurappa then had to console the sides and balance out the situation. So, following this development, BJP might lose of its votes but the contest is going to remain stiff between the two major parties in Karnataka — BJP and Congress.

Going by Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results, the BJP may have some advantage since it was the single largest party which had secured 104 seats, however, it failed to form the government in the state. The Congress stood second after securing 78 seats while JDS got 37.

It will be a test for Congress-JDS alliance which is currently running the government in Karnataka as the results in 2019 will definitely play an important role in alliance future.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Congress' Siddaramaiah and JDS' and current chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, his father, and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda are the top leaders representing their respective parties in the state.

In phase 3, the remaining 14 Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies (total 28) will go to polls. Lok Sabha election in Karnataka is being held in two phases. Voting in the first 14 constituencies have already taken place in the second phase which was held on April 18 with a voter turn out of 68.52%

The total number of electorate in Karnataka is 2,39,68,905 where 1,21,03,742 are male and 1,18,63,204 female. 1,959 belong to the third gender category. A total of 27,776 polling stations have been set up in Karnataka.

Out of a total 237 candidates who have filed their nomination in the third phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 in Karnataka across political parties, nine of them are women.

Out of 14 seats where polling will take place in the third phase (April 23), BJP is contesting on 14, Congress on 11, JDS on 3, CPI(Marxist-Leninist) on 1. 63 others and 131 independent candidates are also contesting in the third phase.

In 2014, BJP had won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and JDS won 2. A total of 43.83% was BJP's vote share, 41.27% Congress' vote share, JDS got 11.73% votes while others got 3.17%.

As part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, the Congress is contesting on 20 and JDS on 8 out of 28 total Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

BJP: Annasaheb Shankar Jolle

Congress: Prakash Hukkeri

Chikkode Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (Congress)

Losing candidate: Katti Ramesh Vishwanath (BJP)

2009

Winning candidate: Ramesh Vishwanath (BJP)

Losing candidate: Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (Congress)

2004:

Winning candidate: Jigajinagi Ramesh Chandappa (BJP)

Losing candidate: SB Ghatage (Congress)

List of 14 Karnataka constituencies where polling will be held in phase 3 of Lok Sabha election 2019

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, Uttara Kannada

Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 7 phases.