Chikballapur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

The Chikballapur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies going to vote in Karnataka. The vote will be cast during the 2nd phase on April 18 and counting will be done on May 23.

It covers eight assembly segments – Gauribidanur, Bagepalli, Chikkaballapur, Yelahanka, Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala.

In 2014, M Veerappa Moily won by 9000 votes, beating BN Bache Gowda. In 2009, he had won by 21,000 votes beating BJPs’ C Aswathanarayana by 51,000 votes.

In 2019, BJP’s BN Bachchegowda is again taking on Congress M Veerappa Moily and faces a tough fight to wrest this seat.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.