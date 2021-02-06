Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa, arrested in Jammu

In order to dismantle the structure of Lashkar-e-Mustafa (LeM) a front organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the efforts of Anantnag Police led to the arrest of its self styled chief Hidayatullah Malik.

Malik was arrested from Jammu following a joint operation by Jammu and Anantnag police.

"Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist, has been arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. When we went to arrest him, he attacked the police party," said the Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shridhar Patil.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that Malik is a categorised terrorist from the Shopian district and said that he is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa which is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir in the Kashmir valley.

Jammu SSP Shridhar Patil said that a private vehicle was intercepted by police at Kunjwani bypass on specific information leading to the arrest. He added that the terrorist attacked the police officer leading the party in an attempt to escape but was overpowered.

The first arrest in this chain was Ayaz Bhat of Anantnag from whom one pistol was recovered on 18 January, 2021. On his disclosure, two more terror associates namely Rayees Mir of Pampore and Shakir Itoo of Shopian were arrested from whose possession two grenades were recovered.

4 more terror associates hailing from Anantnag were arrested and two pistols, AK-47 rounds and hand grenades were recovered.

During the further course of investigation, arrested terrorist associates revealed that terrorist Hidayatullah Malik is putting up in Bathindi area of Jammu and planning major attack in Jammu City.

A special team of Anantnag Police was constituted and deputed to Jammu to launch the operation. On Saturday, at about 03:30 PM, an operation was launched with the assistance of Jammu Police. During the joint operation, the said terrorist attacked the joint party and tried to escape from the spot but the team while displaying exemplary discipline and dedication apprehended him tactfully.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols and grenades have been recovered from his possession.