Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself into an investor-friendly, industrially vibrant hub during an EV plant inauguration in Lucknow. Union Defence minister was also present at the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, inaugurated Ashok Leyland’s new EV manufacturing plant on Friday. The dignitaries inspected the facility and planted vermilion and Rudraksha saplings on the premises. Congratulating the Hinduja family on their investment, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for their trust in the Uttar Pradesh government, describing the project as highly significant for the state.

Recalling the situation prior to 2017, CM Yogi said, “Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh was widely known, and investors were steadily withdrawing. After assuming office in 2017, the government reaffirmed that Uttar Pradesh is a land of unlimited potential. While some attempted to tarnish the state’s image for political gains, Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a state that converts its vast potential into tangible outcomes.”

He added, “The transformation witnessed over the past eight-and a-half years stands as clear evidence of this change.” He said the inauguration ceremony itself reflects the growing confidence of industries in the state.

The Chief Minister noted that the plant currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,500 units, which will be increased to 5,000 units in phases. He said, “The project reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to industrial growth alongside environmental protection, as well as the shared resolve to prepare for global challenges such as climate change and environmental disruptions. The electric vehicle manufacturing facility is part of these efforts and has generated direct and indirect employment opportunities for thousands of youth in Uttar Pradesh.”

CM Yogi further stated that investments are now reaching all 75 districts of the state. Highlighting major improvements in connectivity, he noted that 55 percent of India’s expressways are located in Uttar Pradesh, metro services operate in the highest number of cities here, and the state has the country’s largest rail network. Two dedicated freight corridors pass through Uttar Pradesh, while logistics terminals and transport hubs are being developed across the state. The country’s first rapid rail and inland waterways have also become operational in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said, “Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh struggled with unrest and an identity crisis, but today it is a state of celebration.”

He emphasized that UP is no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state, having established itself as a revenue-surplus state. Clear intent, decisive governance, and a well-defined vision have made fearless enterprise, ease of doing business, and trust in governance the defining features of the new Uttar Pradesh.

He asserted that policy paralysis has no place in the state and noted that 34 sector-specific policies are in place, enabling investors to participate in Uttar Pradesh’s development across all sectors.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s Vision 2047, CM Yogi said that every citizen is committed to making India a Viksit and Atmanirbhar nation by that year. He described the Ashok Leyland plant as a significant step towards advancing the goals of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. With its industry-first and investor-first approach, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a preferred investment destination for domestic and global investors alike.

He added, “Over the past 8–9 years, the state has received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore. Of these, projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already seen groundbreaking ceremonies, while groundwork for another ₹6 lakh crore is scheduled for next month. Projects worth an additional ₹5 lakh crore are in the pipeline and will also move towards groundbreaking in Uttar Pradesh.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh currently contributes 9.5 percent to India’s GDP and that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to reach ₹36 lakh crore by the end of the current financial year.

He said, “Through financial discipline and improved fiscal management, Uttar Pradesh has charted a clear growth trajectory.”

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a $5 trillion economy by 2027, the Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has set its target of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2029–30.”

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has made rapid progress towards emerging as a global hub for electronics and information technology.

He noted that 55 percent of the country’s mobile phone manufacturing and 60 percent of its electronic goods production now take place in Uttar Pradesh. The state is also a top performer in ease of doing business. He highlighted the state’s swift advancement across sectors such as MSMEs, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, cybersecurity, robotics, electric vehicles, agritech, fintech, deeptech, healthtech, tourism, hospitality, defence manufacturing, and sports.

He added, “Uttar Pradesh today is home to over 18,000 startups, supported by 76 incubators, seven Centres of Excellence, and eight unicorns.”

CM Yogi said that Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant has been established under the state’s FDI and Fortune 500 policy. He recalled that prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh’s share in foreign direct investment was negligible, but proactive policies have since enabled the state to attract global investors and Fortune 500 companies.

Highlighting the efficiency of governance, he said the MoU for the project was signed in September 2023, followed by the completion of the Letter of Intent and land allotment process in January 2024. The commissioning of a world-class manufacturing facility within just 18 months, he said, is a direct outcome of the double-engine government’s fast-track approvals and robust governance framework.

The Chief Minister further stated that investor facilitation platforms such as Nivesh Mitra, Nivesh Sarathi, and Udyami Mitra are ensuring seamless interdepartmental coordination, timely approvals, and continuous handholding for investors. As a result, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed rapid growth in the auto components and electric vehicle ecosystem, a momentum that the government intends to accelerate further by leveraging the state’s vast potential.

He added, “In 2024, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 19 percent of India’s total electric vehicle market. The state has also emerged as a major beneficiary of the FAME I and FAME II schemes, with 700 electric buses currently operating across Uttar Pradesh.”

Referring to the bus manufactured at the new plant, CM Yogi said it is a 17–18 seater vehicle priced at approximately ₹15 lakh, designed for school transportation and inter-city connectivity.

He added that the manufacturing of such vehicles will receive a significant boost under the state’s Electric Vehicle Policy. The Chief Minister also announced that the Hinduja Group will sign an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government to provide skill development training to 10,000 youth annually at the facility.

He said the EV sector holds immense significance in terms of new skills, emerging technologies, and future-ready employment, and that ITIs, polytechnics, and engineering institutions are being strengthened to prepare youth for this transition. With the country’s largest workforce, Uttar Pradesh, he said, is poised to redefine itself as a state of trust and transformation.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja welcomed the dignitaries at the event, while MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal expressed gratitude. Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, MLA Rajeshwar Singh, and other distinguished guests were also present