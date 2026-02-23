Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hails Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor, calls it 'invaluable gift for Delhi'

The inaugurated stretches include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the 'Namo Bharat' rapid rail corridor as a transformative project for the national capital, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "invaluable gift". The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to the nation, inaugurating the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Key features of the corridor

The inaugurated stretches include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor is expected to provide fast and reliable connectivity to hundreds of thousands of passengers daily, reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut to approximately 55 minutes.

Benefits of the project

Chief Minister Gupta emphasized that the project will make a significant contribution to Delhi's overall development, given the city's growing population pressure and commuting challenges. The corridor will help passengers save time and resources, marking a historic milestone for Delhi and the surrounding region. Additionally, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions by reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads, thereby creating a positive environmental impact.

Describing the success of the project as a key example of the country's infrastructure advancement, Gupta said that it will stimulate economic activity in the Delhi-NCR region, strengthen employment opportunities, and accelerate balanced regional development. The Prime Minister's initiative is seen as an "invaluable gift" to the people of the city, serving as a transformative foundational step for generations to come.

Infrastructure and connectivity

The Namo Bharat corridor is part of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. The corridor has 16 stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Modipuram. The project is built at an estimated cost of over INR 30,000 crore and is expected to transform commuting patterns between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.