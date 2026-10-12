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Chief Justice says 'no' to INDIA bloc leaders seeking meeting before SC march

Ahead of INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday, CJI Surya Kant has declined to meet LoPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, sources told India Today.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 07:32 AM IST

Chief Justice says 'no' to INDIA bloc leaders seeking meeting before SC march
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (File Photo/ANI)
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Ahead of INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court on Monday, CJI Surya Kant has declined to meet LoPs Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, sources told India Today.

Rahul Gandhi (LoP, Lok Sabha) and Mallikarjun Kharge (LoP, Rajya Sabha) had sought an appointment between 4-5 pm on Oct 12 to submit a memorandum listing demands including stopping alleged "vote chori", removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, halting Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, and restoring paper ballots.

Sources said the CJI conveyed his response via email, noting that a meeting would be inappropriate since the issues are sub judice.

Why INDIA bloc is protesting over SIR and 'vote chori'

According to sources, the court clarified that it cannot interfere in the functioning of the government in its administrative role. The leaders were told they can approach the court judicially to protect their fundamental rights.

At the heart of the agitation are claims of illegal voter deletions and manipulation of electoral rolls under SIR. The Opposition has accused the Election Commission of bias towards the BJP and has demanded that CEC Kumar be held accountable.

The row deepened after reports emerged that ECs Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded their dissent at least 14 times over the past 10 months, largely on matters related to SIR.

The poll body has said that differing views are normal during deliberations and its orders have legal sanctity and adhere to statutory norms.

Opposition to hold 'March for Democracy' to Supreme Court on Monday

The Congress has named Monday's protest 'Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy' and has asked supporters to assemble at the Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm.

According to Gandhi, youth, Opposition parties and civil society groups will march to the Supreme Court. He alleged that peaceful protesters were assaulted by police and BJP supporters in Delhi on Saturday.

Kharge said the leadership wanted to seek the CJI's intervention. He held Modi and Shah responsible for creating unrest and said heavy police deployment and detentions on Saturday showed the government is rattled by the protest.

Opposition delegation meets President Murmu over CEC removal demand

On Friday, Opposition MPs were stopped by police at Vijay Chowk. While some staged a sit-in protest, a 10-member delegation went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and seek removal of CEC Kumar.

Following the meeting, Opposition leaders said the President had asked for evidence of alleged poll irregularities and assured them she would look into their concerns.

Gandhi said he was "shocked" that the President neither denied nor questioned the allegations. He said evidence of alleged vote theft is known nationwide and the Opposition will submit it to her.

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