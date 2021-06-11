Chief Justice of India responds to Kerala girl's letter, THIS is what he wrote

Last month, Lidwina Joseph, a Class V student in Kendriya Vidhyalaya Thrissur, Kerala wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India expressing her happiness about the orders that the court passed for the supply of oxygen. She also lauded the Supreme Court for its effective intervention and saving lives in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Justice NV Ramana not only responded through a letter but also called her and sent her a gift.

She wrote, “I am happy and feel proud that your honourable court has moved orders for supply of oxygen and saved many lives. I understood your honourable court has initiated effective steps in bringing down Covid-19 and the death rate in our country, especially in Delhi. I thank you, your Honour, for this. Now I feel very proud and happy…”

Responding to the letter Justice Ramana said, “I have received your beautiful letter along with a heart-warming illustration of the Judge at work. I am really impressed with the way you kept track of happenings in the country and the concern that you have displayed for the well-being of people in the wake of the pandemic.” He added, “I am sure you will grow up into an alert, informed and responsible citizen who will contribute immensely towards nation-building.” He also sent her a copy of the Constitution.

After receiving the letter, Lidwina said, “I am extremely happy and delighted that I got a call from him, a letter and a signed copy of the Constitution of India as a present. I will treasure this letter and frame and keep it.’’

Lidwina’s mother, along with her two elder sisters, helped her write the letter. Like her father, she aims to join the Indian Armed Forces.