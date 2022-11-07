CJI UU Lalit's last working day today, to pronounce judgment in six cases (file photo)

Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit is retiring on Tuesday, November 8. However, there will be a holiday in the court tomorrow due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. So, today is the last working day of Justice Lalit in the Supreme Court.

On his last working day, the proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by the CJI will be telecast live on behalf of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of India shares the bench with his successor in the Ceremonial Bench. During this, other members of the bar and other officers bid him farewell.

Justice UU Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on 27 August this year. His tenure lasted for 74 days.

Verdict in six cases

On his last working day, Justice UU Lalit will pronounce the verdict in six cases. The biggest case is 10 percent reservation for the Economically Poor (EWS) of the general category. The constitutional validity of this reservation has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, the second case is related to the Amrapali housing scheme. In this, the Supreme Court will give a big decision on getting flats to the allottees or getting money in return. The other four cases are normal.