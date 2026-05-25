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CJI Surya Kant issues first reaction to Cockroach Janta Party during SC hearing: 'Don’t take it so sentimentally'

The observations came after two petitions were filed in the top court -- one seeking action against alleged commercial use of courtroom remarks and another seeking a high-level investigation into activities associated with the CJP.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 25, 2026, 04:37 PM IST

CJI Surya Kant issues first reaction to Cockroach Janta Party during SC hearing: 'Don’t take it so sentimentally'
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (Photo: ANI).
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday issued his first reaction to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) as the Supreme Court refused to urgently her petitions linked to the viral campaign. A bench, led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and VM Pancholi, said there was no "grave urgency" in the matter and that the pleas would be heard in due course. The observations came after two petitions were filed the top court -- one seeking action against alleged commercial use of courtroom remarks and another seeking a high-level investigation into activities associated with the CJP.

During Monday's hearing, as advocate NK Goswami argued that the online satirical movement was damaging the image of the judiciary, CJI Kant remarked: "Don’t take it so sentimentally". One of the petitions had sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into activities linked to the CJP. It also demanded action against alleged monetised circulation of oral courtroom observations from recent Supreme Court hearings.

The CJP began as an online satirical campaign, and has evolved into a forum for expression of dissent and frustration by young people. The platform has raised issues such as unemployment, paper leaks, and the Indian education system through memes and political commentary. The movement took birth after a row erupted over CJI Kant's alleged remarks during a court hearing earlier this month. "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone," the chief justice had reportedly said. CJI Kant later said that he had been misquoted and claimed that the comments were aimed only at people entering the legal field using "bogus degrees".

India's biggest online trend

Within a matter of days, the CJP has turned into one of India's biggest online political phenomena. In less than two weeks, the campaign has amassed millions of followers, surpassing the country's main political fronts such as the ruling BJP and the Congress party. The movement was launched by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Indian student at the esteemed Boston University in the United States.

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