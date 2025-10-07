CJI Gavai's BIG remark day after attack in Supreme Court: 'On social media these days...'

His comment came during an SC hearing on the appointment and promotion of district court judges. During the hearing, Justice K Vinod Chandran sought to discuss something with the CJI and briefly muted the proceedings. Read on to know more on this.

A day after the Supreme Court witnessed dramatic scenes as a lawyer hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, the top judge made a tongue-in-cheek remark during court proceedings on Tuesday. His comment came during an SC hearing on the appointment and promotion of district court judges. During the hearing, Justice K Vinod Chandran sought to discuss something with the CJI and briefly muted the proceedings. On Monday, an advocate attempted to attack CJI Gavai over his comments on a Hindu deity idol.

What did CJI Gavai say during the hearing?

After a brief off-record exchange during Tuesday's hearing, CJI Gavai said: "Brother had something to say," adding he chose to share it privately as things might get blown out of proportion. "These days...in social media we don't know what will be reported... your client will be very offended (sic)," CJI Gavai told a lawyer. The CJI and Justice Chandran later referred the plea filed by the All India Judges Association to a five-judge bench.

What happened in the SC on Monday?

On Monday, a 71-year-old advocate named Rakesh Kishore tried to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai during a hearing. As he was escorted out of the courtroom, Kishore was heard shouting: "India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatan Dharma (another term used for Hinduism). CJI Gavai remained calm and said such things could not affect him. The lawyer was taken into custody by the police and later released without any further action. Kishore told the media he was hurt over CJI Gavai's remarks on a Hindu deity idol.

What were CJI Gavai's controversial comments?

Last month, CJI Gavai had courted controversy for his remarks on an idol placed in Madhya Pradesh's Javari Temple, part of the famed Khajuraho group of monuments. Rejecting a plea that sought reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol, CJI Gavai had said: "This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something." The comments sparked a row, with many Hindu activists saying the CJI had insulted their beliefs. CJI Gavai later issued a clarification, saying: "I respect all religions."