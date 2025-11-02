FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest communication satellite, watch

Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89

Shah Rukh Khan shot two Dharma films without charging a fee, both had Ranbir Kapoor in lead; can you guess which ones?

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 5 wickets to level series 1-1

Video of Indian woman’s emotional plea after alleged theft at US Target store goes viral

'Kanpatti pe Katta': PM Modi's sharp attack at Mahagathbandhan, claims RJD forced Congress at gunpoint to...

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says, 'He is being controlled by...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

EC chief's BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder in Bihar

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwante

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

Kumar's remarks came days after the murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama constituency during a rally of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the incident, Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, has been arrested.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 06:36 PM IST

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'
Voting in Bihar will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday asserted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has "zero tolerance" towards violence and assured that the upcoming Bihar assembly elections will be held in a completely "peaceful, law-abiding and transparent manner." The CEC said the polls will provide an opportunity for voters to celebrate democracy as a "festival".

What did CEC Gyanesh Kumar say?

"The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. Bihar elections will be conducted in a completely peaceful, law-abiding, transparent manner, and all voters will have the opportunity to celebrate it as a festival. The first phase of voting in Bihar is on November 6th. The second phase is on the 11th, and the counting of votes is on November 14th. I am hopeful that people will come out to cast their votes in large numbers," CEC Kumar said.

What is the context of Kumar's comments?

Kumar's remarks came days after the murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama constituency during a rally of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the incident, Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, was arrested. Kumar, who is in Kanpur to visit his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, was recently conferred with the institute's Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) -- its highest honour recognising alumni for exceptional achievements.

When will elections be held in Bihar?

Mokama, which goes to polls in the first phase on November 6, is expected to witness a high-voltage contest, with JD(U) fielding Anant Singh and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominating Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. The voting for the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'
EC chief's BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder in Bihar
Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'
Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos...'
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwante
ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest communication satellite, watch
ISRO's 'Bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off Indian Navy's CMS-03, heaviest...
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE