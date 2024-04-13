Twitter
India

Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, candidates, past results and more

The date of voting for the Chhindwara LS Election 2024 is on 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results for the Chhindwara constituency is on 4th June.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

The Election for Chhindwara Lok Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, which is part of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will take place this year. The dates for the voting and results of the Chhindwara Lok Sabha election were released on 16th March.

Important Dates

The date of voting for the Chhindwara LS Election 2024 is on 19 April ( Phase 1 ). The date of counting and results for the Chhindwara constituency is on 4th June.

Candidates

Some political parties released their candidate lists before the announcement of polls, others declared candidates as the elections nears. BJP has pitched Vivek ‘bunty’ Sahu. While Congress has fielded Nakul Nath.

Past Election Results

Nakul Kamal Nath of the INC won from the Chhindwara constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, by 587305 votes while 549769 votes were polled in favour of Nathansaha Kawreti of the BJP. 

Kamal Nath of the INC won from the Chhindwara constituency in 2014, by 559755 votes while 443218 votes were attained by Choudhary Chandrabhan Kuber Singh of the BJP.

 
