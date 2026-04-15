Chhattisgarh Vedanta power plant blast: Death toll rises to 14, 20 hospitalised in Sakti district; probe underway

At least 14 workers were killed and around 20 injured after a boiler explosion at a Vedanta Limited power plant in Sakti.

A devastating industrial accident at a power facility operated by Vedanta Limited in Sakti has claimed 14 lives, with around 20 workers still undergoing treatment, several of them in critical condition. The explosion is being seen as one of the gravest workplace disasters in recent years.

Explosion During Routine Work

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the plant located in Singhitarai. According to initial reports, a high-pressure steam pipe connected to the boiler system ruptured, triggering a powerful blast. The explosion happened while workers were engaged in routine tasks such as maintenance and painting.

The impact was immediate and severe, with multiple workers suffering extensive burn injuries. Four individuals died at the site, while others succumbed later in hospitals, taking the total death toll to 14.

Rescue Efforts and Casualties

Emergency teams carried out rescue operations for several hours following the explosion. Authorities confirmed that approximately 30 workers were injured in total. According to local officials, no workers are believed to be trapped inside the facility after thorough searches.

Several of the injured have been referred to advanced medical centres for specialised care. Police and administrative teams remain deployed at the site to manage the situation and ensure safety.

Eyewitness Accounts Describe Chaos

Workers present during the blast described scenes of panic and destruction. One eyewitness said the explosion felt as intense as a missile strike, with thick smoke rapidly engulfing the area. Many workers were caught off guard, especially those stationed closer to the boiler unit, resulting in severe injuries.

Government Orders Probe, Announces Compensation

Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident deeply tragic and announced financial assistance for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive compensation, while injured workers are also being provided with monetary support.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the accident and fix accountability. Local authorities have also initiated a separate magisterial probe.

Company Response and Ongoing Investigation

Vedanta Limited stated that many of the affected workers were employed through its contractor, NTPC GE Power Services Ltd. The company has launched an internal investigation and said its immediate focus is on medical care and assistance for those impacted.

The plant, a 1,200 MW coal-based project acquired by Vedanta in 2022, is partially operational, with one unit already functional and another still under development.

Families Await Updates

Outside hospitals, anxious family members gathered for news about their loved ones. Authorities say their priority remains treatment of the injured and support for affected families as the investigation continues.