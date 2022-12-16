Search icon
Chhattisgarh: Student's boyfriend kills government school principal in Bilaspur; here's what happened

The accused killed a 52-year-old principal because he used to prevent the accused from wandering close to the school to meet his girlfriend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, a man has been detained for the murder of a government school's principal after the man was denied the possibility to meet his girlfriend studying in the government school  According to reports, the accused killed a 52-year-old man because the man used to prevent him from wandering close to the school to meet his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Srivastava alias Deepak.

The incident happened in Chhattisgarh's Tarbahar neighbourhood of Bilaspur. The principal of the government school in Pachpedi was residing with his wife in Devender Gali on the Link Road in the Bilaspur neighbourhood. When she heard someone opening the door to the house, Deepak Srivastava's wife allegedly came outside. She then found her husband outside, bleeding profusely from a head wound, lying in a pool of blood.

The woman started crying after seeing this and called her neighbours over. The incident was reported to the police as the neighbours arrived. The principal was taken to the hospital, where the medical staff pronounced him dead. The police, on the other hand, began looking into the situation.

A young man was observed wandering around the colony when it was investigated, Aaj Tak reported. He identified himself as Upendra Kaushik and said that he lived in the Chhattisgarh's Hardikala neighbourhood near the Sirgitti police station. The accused claimed that Principal Pradeep Srivastava had harassed his girlfriend, which is why he killed him, when confronted by the police.

Sandeep Kumar, the SP for Bilaspur, stated that after the accused was taken into custody, he was being questioned. Additionally, he stated that the lover committed this murder as a result of the principal's interference. The student attending his school used to be restrained by the principal from seeing her boyfriend.

