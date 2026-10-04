Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai is in Singapore for the SING Forum 2026 to invite global investors and showcase Chhattisgarh as a top investment destination.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai reached Singapore on Saturday to expand new investment opportunities for Chhattisgarh. India’s High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule, welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival.

The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, has nominated Chhattisgarh to participate in the first SING Forum 2026. Organised by the Singapore Business Federation, the prestigious international forum will provide Chhattisgarh an opportunity to showcase its achievements, development potential and attractive investment opportunities to global investors.

Chief Minister Shri Sai will represent Chhattisgarh at SING Forum 2026. During the forum, he will participate in a CEO Roundtable with leading investors and industry representatives from Singapore. Discussions will focus on investment prospects in Chhattisgarh and opportunities available across various sectors.

Taking to his official X handle, the Chhattisgarh CM shared a picture of him meeting Shilpak Ambule on his arrival in Singapore and wrote, ''Upon the nomination of Chhattisgarh by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, with the aim of expanding new investment possibilities in the state, upon arrival in Singapore today, India's High Commissioner here, Dr. Shilpak Ambule ji, extended a warm welcome.''

''Chhattisgarh has been granted this historic opportunity to participate in the first SING Forum 2026, organized by the Singapore Business Federation. This prestigious international platform will serve as a medium to present the state's achievements, immense potential for development, and attractive investment opportunities to global investors, while also featuring detailed discussions with leading investors from Singapore and representatives from the industry sector in the CEO Roundtable,'' he added.

भारत सरकार के विदेश मंत्रालय द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ के नामित होने पर, राज्य में निवेश की नई संभावनाओं को विस्तार देने के उद्देश्य से आज सिंगापुर पहुँचने पर यहाँ भारत के उच्चायुक्त डॉ. शिल्पक अंबुले जी ने आत्मीय स्वागत किया।



सिंगापुर बिजनेस फेडरेशन द्वारा आयोजित प्रथम SING फोरम 2026… pic.twitter.com/t8Bp4O5daF — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) October 3, 2026

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the state government is making concerted efforts to position Chhattisgarh among the country’s leading investment destinations by leveraging its new industrial policy, abundant natural resources, strong infrastructure, skilled human resources, and opportunities in emerging sectors. He said creating a strong identity for Chhattisgarh on the global investment map is a top priority for the state government.

Chief Minister Shri Sai’s participation in SING Forum 2026 will provide an important opportunity to present Chhattisgarh’s development potential and investment opportunities to global investors.