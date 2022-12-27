Search icon
Chhattisgarh shocker: Bus conductor stabs girl 51 times with screwdriver for refusing to talk to him

A former bus conducted stabbed a girl to death using a screwdriver for refusing to talk to him in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Representational image

In a gruesome and harrowing incident, a former bus conductor stabbed a 20-year-old girl to death using a screwdriver after she reportedly refused to talk to him, as per the police. The shocking incident took place in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

The man has been accused of stabbing the girl 51 times using a screwdriver inside her own house after she refused to talk to him and ended all communication with him. The accused man had also threatened the girl and her family several times before and currently remains absconding.

The incident took place in the pump house colony of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) on December 24, city superintendent of police (Korba) Vishwadipak Tripathi said.

According to the police, the victim was alone in the house when the accused arrived there. He covered her mouth with a pillow to muffle her screams and stabbed her 51 times with a screwdriver. The victim's brother found her in a pool of blood when he arrived home later, the official said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, who hails from Jashpur district, had befriended the victim three years ago when he was working as a conductor in a passenger bus and the woman used to travel by it, he said.

Police officials said that the man had later moved to Ahmedabad, Gujarat for a job and remained in touch with the girl via telephone conversations. The girl eventually refused to talk to him, which left him enraged. He started threatening her and her parents after the falling out, officials said.

The Chhattisgarh police have jumped into action and have formed four teams to search for the absconding accused in the murder case.

(With PTI inputs)

