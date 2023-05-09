Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Chhattisgarh: Rs 2000 crore liquor scam unearthed, IAS officer and alcohol baron termed as ‘kingpins’

In an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, the authorities have said that an IAS officer and a liquor baron are the real “kingpins” behind the alleged scam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

Chhattisgarh: Rs 2000 crore liquor scam unearthed, IAS officer and alcohol baron termed as ‘kingpins’
Chhattisgarh: Rs 2000 crore liquor scam unearthed (File photo)

As the liquor scam case in Delhi continues to make headlines, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that a similar alleged scam has erupted in Chhattisgarh, with an IAS officer and a liquor baron in the state being termed as the prime accused.

The ED has claimed that the alleged liquor scam in Delhi is worth Rs 2000 crore, and the liquor businessman, who is allegedly the “kingpin” of the entire scam, has been arrested by the authorities in relation to the alleged fraud.

Alcohol baron Anwar Dhebar, who is also the brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, was arrested by the ED on Saturday, after the agency uncovered the massive scam, alongside his counterpart IAS officer, who has also been named as the prime accused in the case.

Apart from Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, who is posted as joint secretary in Chhattisgarh's industry and commerce department, has also been named in the scam, being termed as the kingpin, accused of running a syndicate comprising of high-ranking officials in the state.

According to the ED report, over 30-40 percent of the total liquor brought in Chhattisgarh was illegal and is the result of the state liquor scam, between 2019 and 2022. While this liquor was sold at the government shops, the revenue from the same didn’t go to the government.

Apart from claiming that there was a Rs 2000 crore liquor scam in the state, the Enforcement Directorate also said that over Rs 14 crore was exchanged between the accused liquor baron and the IAS officer, who have since been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghal has rubbished the claims of a liquor scam in the state and said that the allegations made by the ED are “false and baseless”, terming the case as an attempt to “defame” the Congress party ahead of the state assembly elections.

READ | Liquor Policy: Delhi court denies bail to AAP's Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Punjab news: Another explosion near Golden Temple in Amritsar, second within 3 days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.