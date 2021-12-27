Chhattisgarh police books 'godman' Kalicharan Maharaj for making remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

On Sunday, December 26, a Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj made remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praised Nathuram Godse for murdering the father of the nation that did not go down well with the Congress leaders.

Owing to his speech, the Chhattisgarh police file an FIR against Kalicharan Maharaj on the grounds of making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The FIR was lodged on a complaint made by former Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Pramod Dubey. As per reports, the FIR has been registered under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station.

The event took place in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city in a 'Dharam Sansad' where Kalicharan Maharaj made a controversial speech justifying the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

About what happened in Raipur, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted the hashtag, #Gandhiforever and quoted him as well.

A similar incident of inciting violence and hate against the Muslim community took place in Delhi and Haridwar on December 17 and 19. The 3-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence. An FIR was lodged against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, who was former Shia Waqf board chairman and recently converted to Hinduism.