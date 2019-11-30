Chhattisgarh: NIA arrests naxalite Sumitra Punem who was involved in 2013 attack on Congress leaders

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested dreaded Naxalite Sumitra Punem, who was involved in an attack on Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh's Darbha Valley on May 25, 2013.

"The NIA has arrested absconding accused Sumitra aka Sumitra Punem, a resident of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, who was involved in attacking a convoy of Congress leaders and workers in 2013," said a statement issued by the agency.

The statement further added that "the NIA identified her as Puspal, 'Dalam Commander' who was a team member of the Darbha Division Committee of the CPI (Maoist) formation in Chhattisgarh which "executed the attack on the Congress leaders".

At least 26 people were killed on May 25, 2013, when a convoy of Congress leaders and workers by CPI (Maoist) were attacked in the hilly areas of Darbha Valley in Sukma district of the state. It was termed as one of the worst Maoist attacks of that time.

Among the deceased were former state minister Mahendra Karma, Chhattisgarh Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, and his son and former legislator Uday Kumar Mudaliar. Former Union minister Vidya Charan Shukla, who was seriously injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries on June 11, 2013.

It may be noted that Karma had served as the Chattisgarh's home minister when the Congress was in power and he enjoyed Z-plus security, which meant that at least 30 policemen guarded him.

A chargesheet in the case was filed on September 25, 2014, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on September 28, 2019, against 39 accused.