Regular flights to Bastar from Raipur, Hyderabad starts, easing penetration into Red zones

Chitrakote waterfall, located about forty kilometers from Jagdalpur town in Bastar district, is called the Niagara Fall of India. From the onset of monsoon to the end of winter, the view here is very beautiful. This place is considered very special in terms of tourism, but still, the number of tourists is not as much as it should be. The reason is the connectivity of Jagdalpur with other cities. Well after a long wait this problem is now resolved. Yes, regular flights to Jagdalpur directly from Raipur and Hyderabad have started from today.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday inaugurated a 72-seater regular flight for air travel from Bastar Jagdalpur to Raipur and Hyderabad from his residence office here on Monday. From Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur, Bastar residents will now get the benefit of Raipur and Hyderabad traffic by air. On the occasion of the inauguration of the airline, Ministers, MPs, Parliamentary Secretaries, MLAs of the Government of Chhattisgarh, along with the public representatives of Bastar Zone and senior administrative officers joined through video conferencing.

Bastar will take a new flight of development

The Chief Minister said on this occasion that by starting the airline from Jagdalpur, we are connecting Bastar with great potential, which will give a new dimension to the development of the entire Bastar division. On this occasion, he explained in detail the efforts to connect Bastar with air service and said that the government has been constantly trying to give the benefit of flying service to Bastar people. With the efforts of our government, on 02 March 2020, DGCA was successful in getting permission to fly the aircraft from New Delhi, as a result of which Air India subsidiary Alliance Air is starting flight service in Bastar.

The Chief Minister said that Bastar residents will get maximum benefit in every area of â€‹â€‹development with the introduction of air service. The journey time from Bastar to Raipur and Hyderabad will take only one hour. One can go anywhere in the world beyond Hyderabad. Currently, the journey to Raipur by road is completed in 06 hours and the journey to Hyderabad is completed in about 12 hours. During the journey, valleys and inaccessible paths have to be crossed. The people of Bastar will be able to reach the metropolis like Raipur, Visakhapatnam, or Hyderabad for medical treatment in an asymmetrical condition at the earliest and the doctors of the metros will be able to take the benefit of air services to the Bastarites in modern medicine. The commencement of the airline will give a boost to Bastar tourism so that people of the country and abroad will get information about the historical and cultural heritage of Bastar. Tourists can easily travel to Bastar.

Also read How Indiaâ€™s fastest unicorn Udaan took wings

The doors of higher education will open

The Chief Minister said that with the commencement of air service, banking, telecom sector, NMDC, Bacheli, Kirandul, Nagarnar and administrative staff of Central and State Governments will be provided the facility for quick travel under special circumstances in Bastar division. The youth of Bastar will get a comprehensive facility to go for modern education, higher education. The merchants of Bastar will get a special benefit for every kind of service. Due to the arrival of celebrities of art, culture, sports, theater, and other fields in Bastar, big events can be successfully completed in a short time. In this episode, Amcho Bastar Canteen is being launched at the airport terminal. The canteen will be operated by dedicated Naxalite family members. We will take many such initiatives in the future, so that young talent gets good employment opportunities.