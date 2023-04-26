Search icon
Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: 10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast by Maoists in Dantewada

In a major Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh, 10 police personnel and their driver lost their lives after Maoists hit an IED bomb in their minivan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Chhattisgarh naxal attack claims lives 11 DRG personnel (Photo - PTI)

The van of DRG personnel came under attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada after it was attacked by Maoists after a major anti-Naxal operation carried out by the authorities. The IED blast killed 10 police personnel and their minivan driver.

A total of 11 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada after an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur.

The policemen were reportedly returning from a major anti-Maoist operation in the Bastar district after receiving intelligence reports alerting them of the same. When they returned, the IED bomb fitted inside their minivan exploded.

Confirming the incident, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared."

"The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to an IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for an anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace", the Chhattisgarh CM tweeted.

Soon after the reports of the attack surfaced, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to CM Bhupesh Singh Baghel to take stock of the situation, assuring that all the help and assistance would be given to the state government to control the situation.

(With ANI inputs)

