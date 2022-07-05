Chhattisgarh: Multiple raids in residence of Congress leader, bureaucrats; tax fraud worth hundreds of crores

File photo

Cracking down on tax evasion and money laundering, the Income Tax department has raided several locations in multiple districts of Chhattisgarh. The investigation was done in the house of a Congress leader and a well-known businessman associated with the coal business in Raipur and Mahasamund. The house of the transporter who worked with him in Korba has also been targeted by the Central team of the Income Tax Department.

The Income Tax department has seized “undisclosed” cash and jewellery worth Rs 14 crore and detected tax evasion of a “few hundreds of crores” after it recently raided a Chhattisgarh-based group engaged in coal transportation and linked businesses, and a senior state government officer, the CBDT said Monday.

The house of the transporter, which was raided by the IT department, is near Meher Vatika in Old Basti Durpa Road. The income tax department scrutinized documents found in this location for two days.

During this operation, the Central Armed Forces personnel were stationed in all four directions outside the residence. During this time no outsider was allowed inside the house and no member of the house was allowed to go out.

It was revealed that a coal washery located in Kothari has been sold for Rs 100 crores. Also, the registration of land worth Rs 77 lakhs in the name of the transporter has been done recently. Five separate registries in the name of the same person, totaling Rs 23 crore, may also come under scrutiny.

The CBDT said in a statement, without identifying the group, that the business entity indulged in “unfair regular collection on coal transportation throughout the state of Chhattisgarh leading to generation of huge unaccounted income”.

“Evidence of such collection of more than Rs 200 crore during a short time period has been found. The same has been corroborated by the key trusted associates of the group,” it said.

The statement added that sleuths have found “instances of certain cash payments made to government officials”. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the I-T department.

A senior state police official had told PTI on June 30 that the residence of Soumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary-rank officer posted in the Chief Minister’s Office, was also searched by tax sleuths in Bhilai town of Durg district, apart from that of some businessmen.

“Undisclosed cash exceeding Rs 9.5 crore and jewellery of Rs 4.5 crore have been seized during the search operation, so far.

“A preliminary investigation of such incriminating evidence gathered during the search suggests that the group has evaded income tax running into a few hundreds of crores,” the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

