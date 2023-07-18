Headlines

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Monica Bedi says her past has impacted her prospects: ‘People have this hesitation of working with me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Interview With Dr. Subhash Chandra On The Roadmap Of Essel Group, Zee-Sony merger & more

Is Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 has 'copied' action scenes from Pathaan? Find out here

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal talk about how technology can replace actors: 'Everything is a conspiracy...'

Meet Dhruv Rathee, mechanical engineer turned YouTuber, who is rumoured to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as wildcard

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt sing while promoting RARKPK, netizens say 'please singing mat karo, thodi...'

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh: Men stage nude protest demanding action against govt employees who used fake caste certificates

The protesters were taken into custody for staging a demonstration in an obscene manner.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 05:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A group of men staged a nude protest in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday demanding action against people who got government jobs using fake caste certificates, officials said.

The police took more than a dozen nude protesters into custody when they were marching towards the state legislative assembly, they said.
The four-day monsoon session of the state assembly began on Tuesday.

The youths belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes communities stripped naked and marched towards the assembly carrying placards with messages demanding action against government employees who used fake caste certificates to get jobs.

The protesters were taken into custody near Ama Seoni turn under Pandri police station area for staging a demonstration in an obscene manner, Raipur senior superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal told PTI.

Talking to reporters, one of the protesters said the state government's enquiry committee conducted a probe into fake caste certificate cases and found that 267 government employees had used forged SC/ST certificates, but no action has been taken against them so far.

READ | Opposition alliance vs BJP for 2024 named 'I.N.D.I.A'; here's what it means

"Earlier, we went on a hunger strike seeking action against them, but our demand remained unheard. Hence, we are now staging a naked protest. We demand that the fake caste certificate holders be arrested and the authorities seize property they have acquired," he said, warning of more fierce demonstrations if the demands are not met. The protest stunned passersby who shot videos of the naked men marching and shouting slogans on the road and shared it on social media.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Swati Meena Naik who cracked UPSC at 22 in first attempt, was youngest officer of her batch

Not Sunil Gavaskar, this Indian was first cricketer to play lead role in a film, opposite this glamorous Bollywood star

Anil Kapoor lauds niece Shanaya Kapoor for bagging Mohanlal-starrer, Vrushabha: ‘We couldn't be more proud’

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Dibakar Banerjee begins shooting, movie to release in February 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE