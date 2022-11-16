Chhattisgarh man makes obscene calls to woman, pressures her to have sex with him otherwise...

Chhattisgarh police (Representational)

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, a man has been arrested for threatening a woman to have sex with him. The man would send messages to the woman saying he would kill her husband and children if she didn't make sexual relations with him. The incident took place in the Telibanda area of the state.

The police said the man is a part of an inter-state gang that would force women to have sex with them. The police arrested the accused from Rajasthan's Kota.

The accused is known to the woman. He had been calling her from different phone numbers. He has been identified as Mukhtar Ali.

According to reports, Ali would threaten to kill her children and husband if she said no to her obscene demands.

Mukhtar Ali also demanded Rs 50,000 and said he would make viral morphed photographs of the woman.

The police have registered a case against him.