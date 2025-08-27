Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body singing for hours; attacks police

A brutal incident from Chhattisgarh has left everyone shocked. A 28-year-old man from Jashpur district killed his mother with an axe, sat just a few metres away from the dead body and sang for many hours.

The accused, identified as Jeet ram Yadav, allegedly attacked his 59-year-old mother Gulabi, with an axe around 5 a.m. at their home in Bendrerbhadra village under Kunkuri Police station. As per eyewitnesses, Jeet Ram Yadav struck his mother repeatedly until she died on the spot. He was humming a song in anger and was playing with sand, sitting near to the dead body for hours.

Everyone was left terrified by the man, and did not dared to intervene as he threatened anyone who came close with the weapon. Police rushed to the spot, but the accused picked up the axe and attempted to attack them. With around four hours of struggle, police managed to overpower him and arrested him, as per TOI.

Jashpur SP Shashimohan Singh said that the exact cause of incident isn’t known yet. As per media reports, Yadav was suffering with an unstable mind for 2 years and was undergoing treatment by traditional healers (baigas), one of the relative said.