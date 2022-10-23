Chhattisgarh horror: Health worker raped at knifepoint inside workplace; minor boy filmed incident

Representational image

In a horrific incident, a woman, who is a health care working in Chhattisgarh, was raped while she was at her workplace. The 32-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped in Chhipchhipi village under Jharkhand police station limits in the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district.

The police have so far arrested three accused who are linked with the crime – a 17-year-old boy and his two accomplices. Police officials said further that one more accused in the case currently remains absconding, as per media reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nimesh Baraiya said, "The woman was posted in Chhipchhipi sub-health centre. She was alone at the time of the incident in the health centre.”

The police further said the accused arrived at the centre and forcibly tied her up. One accused raped her while two others supported the crime. It was alleged that the person who raped her was a minor, and he also filmed the crime.

It has been alleged in the report that the accused persons were wielding a knife and sexually assaulted the health worker at knifepoint.

"The police arrested three accused in the matter so far and efforts were on to nab one absconding accused," ASP Baraiya said, adding that "one accused was reportedly minor and his documents were being checked to verify his age.”

On the other hand, the BJP staged a protest against the state government outside the police station and demanded strict action against the accused. After this incident in the health centre, the health workers and Manendragarh MLA Vinay Jaiswal also reached the police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

The police further said that a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Arms Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Ghaziabad rape case ‘fabricated’: Know how, why woman faked gruesome crime amid property dispute