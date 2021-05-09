Chhattisgarh govt allows home delivery of liquor amid lockdown, check details

Keeping in view the sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, several states have imposed lockdown and night curfew. All non-essential services including liquor shops are shut. In this situation, many people are facing difficulties in purchasing alcohol.

Recently, nine people died after consuming alcohol-based homeopathy syrup in Chhattisgarh. As a result, the state government has decided to start home delivery of liquor from May 10, 2021.

The opposition parties have criticised the move as "insensitive" and "irresponsible" and said the government should instead be focusing on mitigating the shortage of essential medical supplies including oxygen and vaccines, hampering the fight against Covid-19 across the state.

An official notification released on Saturday states that the decision has been taken to prevent its illegal manufacturing and black marketing during the ongoing lockdown.

Here's how to place order

The consumer can book their order via the government app at a fixed time from 9 am to 8 pm. The timings can vary according to the district collectors. Up to 5 liters of liquor can be booked per person on the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) website or app with an additional charge of Rs 100 for home delivery.

Customers have to provide their details such as mobile number, Aadhaar card, and full address while placing the online order which will be confirmed through an OTP. The delivery is available within 15 kms of the concerned liquor shop.

Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have also allowed the home delivery of liquor by wine shops in the states.

Chhattisgarh recorded 12,239 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 223 deaths. The number of recoveries reached 7,01,116 after 371 people were discharged from hospitals.