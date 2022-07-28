Chhattisgarh govt starts procuring cow urine at Rs 4 per litre under Godhan Nyay Yojana, know about the flagship scheme

Representational Image

On the occasion of Chhattisgarh’s local festival ‘Hareli’, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress started the procurement of cow urine at a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre. The initiative has been started under the flagship 'Godhan Nyay Yojana'.

'Godhan Nyay Yojana', which also entails procurement of cow dung, was rolled out two years ago with the aim of providing income to cattle-rearers, organic farmers and also strengthening the rural economy, officials on Monday said.

"In the first phase, cow urine procurement will be done in two independent 'gauthans' (livestock shelter) in each district. The gauthan management committee will be entitled to fix rates of cow urine on local level. However, the agriculture development and farmers welfare department has proposed a minimum rate of Rs 4 per litre," an official had said earlier.

Gaudhan Nyay Mission director Ayyaz Tamboli had earlier directed district collectors to make necessary arrangements before the launch on Hareli festival, which is associated with agriculture and the environment.

"Collectors will be responsible to identify two independent gauthans and select the self-help women's (SHG) group for execution of the scheme along with providing training to the members. The procured cow urine will be used to make pest control products and natural liquid fertilizer," the official had informed.

Chhattisgarh had launched the 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' on Hareli festival in July 2020, under which cow dung is being procured at Rs 2 per kilogram at gauthans to prepare vermicompost.

In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and SHGs have produced over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost, for which they have received Rs 143 crore, officials said.