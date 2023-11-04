Headlines

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Mukesh Ambani death threat: India's richest man receives two more threatening emails after Rs 400 crore demand

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

'Want to try what he's having': Wasim Akram slams Hasan Raza over 'India using different balls' remark

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Mukesh Ambani death threat: India's richest man receives two more threatening emails after Rs 400 crore demand

'Want to try what he's having': Wasim Akram slams Hasan Raza over 'India using different balls' remark

7 best juices to keep your heart healthy

Bollywood stars who are BTS fans

Best dry fruits for women in their 30s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

'Iski baraat nikalunga, band bajaunga': Arun's reply to Abhishek during fight leaves Bigg Boss 17 fans in splits

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

HomeIndia

India

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a “cash courier” have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and that “these are a subject matter of investigation”.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Congress alleged on Saturday that the claims made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Bhupesh Baghel are part of a “conspiracy” hatched by the BJP to tarnish the Chhattisgarh chief minister’s image and asserted that the people of the state would give a befitting reply to such tactics in the upcoming Assembly poll.

The opposition party said it will also take up the matter with the Election Commission (EC) as it was a clear case of “violation” of the Model Code of Conduct.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that with the defeat of the BJP certain in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, the saffron party is misusing central agencies, such as the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The people of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have faith in the Congress. The BJP is indulging in vendetta politics,” Ramesh said.

Another Congress leader, K C Venugopal, said there is a clear-cut conspiracy to tarnish Baghel’s image and people will give a befitting reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming polls.

The ED claimed on Friday that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a “cash courier” have led to “startling allegations” that Mahadev betting app promoters have so far paid about Rs 508 crore to Baghel and that “these are a subject matter of investigation”.

The BJP accused the Congress on Saturday of using “hawala” money brought by illegal betting operators to fund its poll campaign in Chhattisgarh as it targeted Baghel over the allegation that he received over Rs 500 crore kickback.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explainer: Why do earthquakes occur? Know science behind the tremors

Zika virus detected in mosquito species in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura

Skoda Superb with new design, features makes global debut

Meet Hardik Pandya’s WC replacement, broke 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets in ODI

World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj becomes first South Africa bowler to achieve this rare feat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE